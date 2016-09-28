Energetic youngsters spellbound by Wonderland

BIG GRINS ALL ROUND: Kym, Billy, Christian and Aidn Jones with the Mad Hatter.

THE school-holiday period can be a hectic time for parents and, with children crowding out the family home, sometimes it can be hard to keep them entertained.

But if parents in Gladstone are looking to get their young ones out of the house Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre is hosting school-holiday programs this week.

At the start of the week GECC started off with a bang, holding the Alice in Wonderland Live show.

More than 100 energy-packed children turned up for the show on Monday, which presented an adaptation of Lewis Carroll's classic book.

They were entertained by a handful of brilliant actors and puppeteers who brought Carroll's famous and much-loved characters to life.

The show featured the White Rabbit, the crazy Mad hatter, the Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts.

After the show the kids were all involved in a Mad Hatters tea Party where some of the characters spent time with the kids.

GECC also held acting courses on Monday, with three workshops that allowed children of different ages to play, explore their dramatic abilities and experience theatre and filmmaking first hand.

GECC's School Holiday Program will end on Friday with the Runway 7 Style 'n' Me Catwalk Showcase being held at 6.30pm.

The catwalk will show off what the children have learnt, displaying "the confidence, poise and skills of the Style 'n' Me workshop participants.