New monthly figures show 600 people find employment in region

FOR the second month in a row employment figures in Gladstone are showing positive signs, with the unemployment rate falling below the state average for the first time in at least six months.

The unemployment rate is at 6%, which is 0.2% below the average for Queensland and could be a sign the Gladstone economy is starting to level out after big job losses in most of the major industries in town.

Although people are still hurting from the fall from the boom, statistics from Queensland Treasury show the total number of employed people increased by 2800 on this time last year.

The change from last month for the Fitzroy region showed that in total 600 more people gained employment.

Unemployed people dropped by 200 and sits at 7500, the number of employed people is 117,300.

Despite these changes, Fitzroy has the ninth highest rate of unemployment in Queensland.