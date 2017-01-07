Emergency services on scene of three-vehicle pile up

A THREE vehicle pile up near Bororen at Iveragh has had police and emergency crews rush on scene at about 9.45am today.

It is unclear as to the cause of the crash, however the wet weather blanketing the Gladstone region continues to make conditions dangerous for motorists.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said everyone involved declined to be taken to the hospital, with only minor injuries received.

There is speculation that an emergency vehicle may be involved in the crash however it has yet to be confirmed.

More to come.