Emergency services held up in woman's rail line 'sieges'

Ross Irby
| 30th Sep 2016 5:00 AM

A WOMAN stopped freight trains and kept police, emergency and rail officers at bay in late night stand-offs for a total of eight hours.

Three times this month the 20-year-old pregnant woman disrupted rail when she sat on a bridge, legs dangling, threatening to jump onto the tracks below.

Details of the emergencies went before a Gladstone magistrate in a bail application following her arrest at 3am on Sunday.

The woman is charged with three counts of trespass by going onto railway tracks, serious assault of a police officer when armed (a rock) on September 14, and attempting to assault a paramedic on August 28.

In police facts put by prosecutor Gavin Reece, police and other services were called three times to the bridge at the Port Access on September 14, 16 and Sunday, September 25.

The first and second incidents each took over three hours to resolve, and the third 90 minutes, Mr Reece saying the nature of offending was that of a siege.

The court heard the woman sat on the bridge's edge making comments about suicide, the incidents tying up police and emergency resources.

Police allege an officer was struck in the shin by a rock she threw.

Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke expressed concern about her mental heath issues but said documents before the court say she did not have a treatable diagnosis of mental illness.

Mr Clarke said he was concerned by her conduct and willingness to do self-harm, and that Mental Health was apparently not interested in dealing with her. Once information was provided about support, she was granted bail.

Gladstone Observer
Local Partners

