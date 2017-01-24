'Left behind': Light-up sign causes stir among councillors

Bishop Advertising interpretations of what the electronic billboard sign will look like in Gladstone if it is approved.

AN APPLICATION for an electronic billboard type sign caused dispute among councillors at a council committee meeting.

Councillor Kahn Goodluck said he questioned the safety of the proposed electronic advertising signs at Golf Course Rd and Phillip St/Dawson Hwy.

During yesterday's Gladstone Regional Council Environment and Community Services meeting Cr Goodluck said he was not refusing the application, instead deferring it because he wanted more information.

Bishop Advertising director of strategy Nick McAlpine said they had no interest in developing something that compromised driver safety.

"Evidence shows these devices are not a distraction for drivers, billboards are a glance media," he said.

"Because of digital technology we can change messages instantly, use in the event of emergency and (they) are an effective way of communication."

Mr McAlpine said the electronic signs brought positive economical opportunities to the region on Gladstone's busiest stretch between the airport and Gladstone CBD.

Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said electronic advertisements were the way of the future.

"They're in cities everywhere ... look outside the little world of Gladstone and you'll see it's not a problem for anyone else," Cr Trevor said.

"They're everywhere ... let's join the queue or we'll be left behind."

The decision was deferred until the next ordinary council meeting in a fortnight.

Yaralla Sports Club chief executive officer Will Schroeder could not comment at the time.