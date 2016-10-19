Gladstone tradie hangs up tools to chase his dreams

GLADSTONE man Doug Goobanko is making a living putting clever spins on iconic music hits.

The Gladstone born-and-bred man, who is one part of the Mixtape duo, has a passion for performing, and when he steps on stage it shows.

Mixtape duo Doug Goobanko and Ben Lanzon will perform covers at the Gladstone Observer Best in Business Gala Award night.

Goobanko, and duo member Ben Lanzon's next big show will be The Observer's Best in Business Gala Awards, where they're expected to entertain hundreds.

In March the guitarist hung up his tools from his day job as an electrician to follow his dreams and become a full-time musician.

Now he travels with friend and fellow musician Lanzon, his guitar, a looping system and tamborine in tow, enjoying every minute.

"Before this I used to run shows at the tennis club," Goobanko said.

"And then I decided I wanted to get into music as a profession rather than just a hobby."

But it hasn't been easy.

Where possible he still picks up the occasional trades job or contract.

"This is a bit better than doing the nine to five every day," he said.

"You do have to put a lot of effort in though, because you'd have to play at

least three shows a week to get a decent wage out of (music)."

Goobanko usually plays pub gigs, and he also performs at events and private parties.

He enjoys the challenge of entertaining and surprising people with clever spins on old classics.

Recently Goobanko and Lanzon took part in HotFM's Tunesday Challenge, where they covered Drake's hit Hotline Bling.

"We wanted to give it a bit more of a reggae feel and really just strip it back," he said.

"We loved doing it, and it's the type of thing we try to do live too, so we do play that song at our gigs now."

HANGIN' UP THE TOOLS: He's taking a punt on a new career as a musician.

But he said there were some classics that were off limits.

"The two we will never play is Khe Sanh and Wonderwall.

"Neither of us like those songs and it's something that you get asked to play all the time.

"Although there are lots of songs that are those solid old school rock songs that we do cover, like Summer of 69."