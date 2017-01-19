36°
'Be alert': Gladstone elderly vulnerable in heat

MATT HARRIS
| 19th Jan 2017 5:30 AM
CHILLED: Valerie and Roy Jones are lucky to have a cool breeze flowing through their home.
CHILLED: Valerie and Roy Jones are lucky to have a cool breeze flowing through their home.

YOU only need to step outside to realise the heatwave is already here and it's only going to get worse over the coming days.

While it's important to look after your own wellbeing and those of your children and pets, the elderly are often forgotten about when it comes to keeping cool.

With temperatures set to reach 36 degrees during the weekend, Queensland Health is reminding Gladstone residents the hot weather may affect older people more than others, especially those who live alone.

Queensland Health is urging people to take precautions against dehydration and other heat-related conditions ahead of a predicted heatwave in central Queensland.

Aeromedical Retrieval Services and Disaster Management Branch executive director Dr Mark Elcock said anybody could be at risk of falling ill as a result of extreme heatwave conditions, but warned the elderly were particularly vulnerable.

"We urge seniors to take special care this week, especially those who live by themselves, have pre-existing, chronic medical conditions and those who take medications that may affect their body temperatures," Dr Elcock said.

"We also encourage residents who live near elderly people to check on their neighbours to make sure they are healthy and staying cool."

Dr Elcock said infants, pregnant and breastfeeding women, obese people and people with some pre-existing medical and mental health conditions were also more susceptible to the heat.

"Everyone should be alert to the symptoms of heat-related illnesses which may include heat rash, muscle cramps, heavy sweating, paleness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting or fainting," he said.

Dr Elcock said people who developed more serious symptoms as a result of the hot weather, such as an elevated body temperature, flushed dry skin, a rapid pulse, headache, disorientation or loss of consciousness, needed urgent treatment.

National Seniors Australia Gladstone Branch president Roy Jones is also urging elderly residents to be sun smart.

"Keep out of sun and drink plenty of water," Mr Jones said.

"Don't be in the sun if you don't have to."

Queensland Health advices that if people require more information or support during a heatwave event they should call 13HEALTH (13 43 25 84), contact their local doctor or hospital, or dial 000 in case of an emergency.

Preventing heat-related illness

  • Keep out of the heat - avoid the hottest part of the day between 10am-3pm
  • Drinking plenty of fluids, preferably cool water, regularly throughout the day - not waiting until they are thirsty
  • Staying indoors when possible, preferably in a building with air-conditioning or good air flow
  • Limiting strenuous outdoor activity and taking time to adjust to the temperature
  • Staying cool by taking cool showers, soaking feet in water or wearing a wet bandana or washer around their neck
  • Checking the colour of their urine to ensure you are well-hydrated - it should be clear to light straw-coloured, not dark or gold.
Topics:  elderly people heatwave heatwave 2017 keeping cool neighbours aid

'Be alert': Gladstone elderly vulnerable in heat

Pets and small children aren't the only ones to look after in the hot weather.

