33°
News

'Edgy': Long hair proving trendy with Gladstone region youngsters

Emily Pidgeon | 23rd Nov 2016 11:00 AM
LUSCIOUS: Coden Koumides and Teagan Codd show plenty of hair at the Tannum Sands State High School senior formal.
LUSCIOUS: Coden Koumides and Teagan Codd show plenty of hair at the Tannum Sands State High School senior formal. Paul Braven GLA161116FORMAL

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GONE are the days where long locks were reserved strictly for women, young men are popping up everywhere who are now rocking the look.

Lads with long hair in all styles were a common sight at Tannum Sands State High School's recent prom.

A barber says the man bun hair cut was becoming increasingly popular, along with disconnected comb-over style cuts and fades.

The rise in long tresses could be due to social media, with lots of styles requested from images seen online.

A local barber said the influence often came from celebrities with many household names donning the look.

Barbers have said the current look was all about being edgy with length and ignoring the once favoured choppy look.

And if you're after the best hair do bound to impress, straight or wavy hair with medium texture and density, will suit any face shape, whether it's tucked behind the ears like Brad Pitt or free flowing like Jared Leto.

But not only is a head of luscious long locks popular, a neatly trimmed beard is making a quick comeback too.

Beards were once a rare trait, biologically making them more appealing according to scientists, who have said the attraction towards long hair and beards simply comes down to evolutionary phenomenons.

Although not every one is a fan of the beard, the term pogonophobia has been given to people who have an extreme dislike of beards.

Gladstone Observer

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

Gladstone could be in the firing line of 'devastating' earthquake

Gladstone could be in the firing line of 'devastating'...

IT’S only a matter of time before Bundaberg is struck by an earthquake big enough to cause buildings to collapse and it could be a concern for Gladstone.

'Screaming': Lady Elliott earthquake left wake of destruction

Lady Elliott Island, Southern Great Barrier Reef.Photo David Sparkes / The Observer

The epicentre was 100km between Rockhampton and Gladstone.

Victims to speak out at Black Lung disease Inquiry

Black lung victim Keith Stoddart and wife Danielle gave evidence at the Senate inquiry into the return of the disease in Queensland coal mines in March this year in Mackay.

Committee to visit Collinsville, Moranbah, Dysart, Mackay

Councillor calls out State and Federal pollies to work on region issues

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor.

"Does the LNG industry recognise the serious impact and damage ...”

Local Partners

New lane for busy Gladstone road

WORKERS have well and truly started construction of the lane.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Two Gladstone childcare centres are not meeting standards

No Caption

TWO Gladstone childcare centres fall below national standards.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Mel B claims she is the only member of the Spice Girls that hasn't slept with Robbie Williams.

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Extreme virtual reality arcade launch: 'Swim with whales'

SNEAK PEEK: Virtual reality technology is no longer a futuristic ideal; two Ipswich entrepreneurs are setting up Queensland's first virtual reality arcade these school holidays.

Ipswich entrepreneurs leading the way in virtual reality

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

Are You Looking For The &quot;WOW&quot; Factor..!

27 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very proud to introduce this stunning home located at 27 Dean Street to the property market for the very first time. This beautifully...

A Home That Ticks All The Boxes!

4 Radiata Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Located in a quiet street in New Auckland, this gem has everything that you need and is priced to sell!! As you explore this home you will be pleasantly surprised...

Centrally Located and Priced to Sell!

Unit 4/83-85 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $140,000

On offer is this centrally located two bedroom unit only minutes away from everything! The unit is situated in a quiet complex, complete with allocated parking...

MAGNIFICENT ACREAGE HOME!

1 Monaros Court, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 5 $600,000

This very spacious sun-lit home is situated on a flat, level 2 and a half acre block in the peaceful suburb of Beecher. This well presented home features 4...

HUGE HOME SEEKING NEW FAMILY

16 Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 5 $575,000

This spacious and comfortable home has all but one thing.. A family to fill it! Set on a huge 2400sqm block with expansive ocean views this house has it all. The...

SEASCAPE START LIVING THE DREAM !!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

THE ULTIMATE IN ACREAGE LIVING

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 $1,260,000

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

Looking For A Private Home In A Tranquil Setting With Great Views Of The City?

72 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $460,000

This architecturally designed home would have to be in one of the most sought after residential areas of Gladstone and will be extremely popular with anyone...

Looking For Something Special..?

1 Pine Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers...

If you have been waiting for something special to hit the market then you may want to book your inspection time now, as this home is going to be extremely popular...

Owner Moving Overseas - Must Sell!

10 Herbert Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 $300,000

Anyone looking for a charming character home, close to Gladstone's CBD and with Multi-purpose Zoning so that you can run a home business? Well I think I may be...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!