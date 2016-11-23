'Edgy': Long hair proving trendy with Gladstone region youngsters

LUSCIOUS: Coden Koumides and Teagan Codd show plenty of hair at the Tannum Sands State High School senior formal.

GONE are the days where long locks were reserved strictly for women, young men are popping up everywhere who are now rocking the look.

Lads with long hair in all styles were a common sight at Tannum Sands State High School's recent prom.

A barber says the man bun hair cut was becoming increasingly popular, along with disconnected comb-over style cuts and fades.

The rise in long tresses could be due to social media, with lots of styles requested from images seen online.

A local barber said the influence often came from celebrities with many household names donning the look.

Barbers have said the current look was all about being edgy with length and ignoring the once favoured choppy look.

And if you're after the best hair do bound to impress, straight or wavy hair with medium texture and density, will suit any face shape, whether it's tucked behind the ears like Brad Pitt or free flowing like Jared Leto.

But not only is a head of luscious long locks popular, a neatly trimmed beard is making a quick comeback too.

Beards were once a rare trait, biologically making them more appealing according to scientists, who have said the attraction towards long hair and beards simply comes down to evolutionary phenomenons.

Although not every one is a fan of the beard, the term pogonophobia has been given to people who have an extreme dislike of beards.