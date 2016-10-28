$40m popular Gladstone park wins national acclaim

VIBRANT and mostly packed with families and friends having barbecues and fun, Gladstone's popular East Shores precinct has notched up more acclaim.

This time winning a Parks and Leisure Australia (PLA) National Award of Excellence in the Parks and Open Space - Development category.

PLA is the peak national industry association for professionals working in the sector across Australia, the award made at an Adelaide conference.

The $40 million recreational Gladstone Ports Corporation's East Shores - Gladstone Coal Exporters Maritime Precinct is already award winning and thrives since its development as a family go-to destination on the Auckland Inlet waterfront.

For Gladstone residents like Shannon Stayte, who had been enjoying a get together with local family members and interstate relatives, awards for the park with its water features are no surprise.

"I do like the park. It has a unique atmosphere," Ms Stayte said. "The surroundings here are bomb digity. My kids love it, have a phat time."

And Gladstone Ports Rowen Winsor said it was very conscious that its operations take place within a major regional city and is focused on investing in key pieces of social infrastructure.

East Shores has won a string of industry awards including the CQ Project of the Year, the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) Award of Excellence for Urban Design.