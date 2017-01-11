32°
Early surprise with baby born at Gladstone family home

Emily Burley
| 11th Jan 2017 3:30 PM
NEW ARRIVAL: Karen Taylor with baby Summer Taylor.
NEW ARRIVAL: Karen Taylor with baby Summer Taylor. Mike Richards GLA100117BABY

BABY Summer was on her way before her parents even knew it.

The 3.87kg bub was born at home early on Tuesday morning, with mum Karen Taylor and father Scott unable to get to the hospital in time.

Summer is number eight for the Taylor family, with siblings Jasmine, Peter, Matthew, Ethan, Sierra, Connor and Marcus, all excited to meet their littlest sister.

"I didn't get any proper contractions, just some pressure," Karen said.

"Then she pretty much popped straight out.

"It was very quick, I didn't have much time to do anything."

Summer was due on the January 19, but there were plans to induce labour this week.

"She ended up coming when she was good and ready, like most babies," Karen said.

But it wasn't all new to Karen, with two of her older children born outside hospital as well.

She said with five boys and two other girls, there were plenty of hands on deck to help with the new arrival.

"They all think she's gorgeous," she said.

"They've all been up to see her and can't wait to give her more hugs and kisses.

"She's a beautiful, healthy little girl and loved by mum and dad and all her siblings."

Gladstone Observer
