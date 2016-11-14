Bloodied, shirtless man smears blood over police station

A MAN involved in a drunken dispute, who then turned his aggression towards police, fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Joseph Jones, 20, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in a public place while intoxicated, committing public nuisance and wilfully damaging police property.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard police were first flagged down by a taxi driver who said a bloodied, shirtless man had run out in front of his car, about 1am on September 15.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said Jones was with two other men at William St and ran away when approached by police.

Mr Reece said Jones was "extremely hostile", swearing, clenching his fists and swinging his arms at police while resisting arrest.

Jones told officers "get the f*** off me c***s" and "I want your f***ing number c***s" as they struggled to arrest him.

Eventually detained, he was taken to the police station.

It was there that Jones damaged police property by smearing his blood over perspex glass in his holding cell.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said Jones's behaviour was unusual and out of character.

She said he didn't recall the night, but had "blacked out" and "lost control" in the past, and believed it may have happened again.

Ms O'Gorman said Jones was not happy with his behaviour, which may be attributed to his mental health issues.

Ms Ho said the charges at first seemed very serious, but were less-so considering his mental illness.

She sentenced Jones to 12 months probation with drug testing and 40 hours of community service.