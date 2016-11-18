Drug addict pleads guilty to trafficking

A CAR crash two decades ago turned Stephen Lee to drugs.

And now the Toolooa man has pleaded guilty to running a Gladstone drug trafficking operation.

Lee, 43, pleaded guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court to trafficking in methylamphetamines and amphetamines between January and August 2013, possessing methylamphetamines and marijuana in August 2013 and possessing money gained from trafficking drugs in August 2013.

The court heard Lee was carrying out his drug operation in the southern Gladstone suburb of Toolooa. He still lives in the area.

Lee has been accused of being involved in a drug ring that operated in Rockhampton, Gladstone and the Sunshine Coast.

Defence lawyer Steve Kissick told the court Lee had been an addict for about 20 years.

Mr Kissick said his client had turned to drugs after a relationship breakdown and hurting himself in a car crash.

"He doesn't resile from the fact he's been a long standing drug user," Mr Kissick said.

After Lee pleaded guilty Mr Kissick requested the sentence be adjourned as a number of medical documents were not yet available.

Justice Roslyn Atkinson agreed to the adjournment but said medical documents should have already been prepared for Lee's plea.

Justice Atkinson also questioned whether the matter should be heard in the Rockhampton Supreme Court rather than in Brisbane.

Lee is unlikely to be sentenced until next year the court heard if the matter is moved to Rockhampton.

