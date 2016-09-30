Drug accused a no-show in court, taken to hospital instead

BIKING enthusiast Rickie Leigh Sinclair was a no-show in a Gladstone court after he was taken overnight from a Gladstone police cell to hospital emergency with a heart problem.

Sinclair, 35, was charged this week with drug and violence offences.

Rickie Leigh Sinclair on Facebook.

These were assaults causing bodily harm at West Gladstone on Saturday, September 24, endangering the safe use of a vehicle by throwing an object, at Boyne Island, on September 23, committing public nuisance in the vicinity of licensed premises, fail to leave licensed premises (Harvey Road Tavern) on September 23, and possession of cannabis and drug utensils on September 27.

Magistrate Melanie Ho was told by police prosecutor Gavin Reece and Sinclair's lawyer Stacey O'Gorman that he was taken from the watchhouse to Gladstone Hospital with heart issues.

He was in the intensive care unit (in police custody) but was likely to be flown today to a Brisbane hospital.

"He does have a diagnosed medical heart issue," Mr Reece said.

Sinclair also had an appointment mid-October with a Brisbane cardiac specialist.

And police, due to the medical situation, would not oppose Sinclair's bail, but with stringent conditions.

Ms Ho queried whether he could remain in police custody but still be taken to Brisbane for a bed-side court hearing.

Ms Ho granted bail but imposed a night curfew and police reporting conditions.

Sinclair was ordered not to go near two men police allege are victims and he was banned from visiting Harvey Road Tavern.

His matters were adjourned until late November.