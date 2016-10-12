Insult led Gladstone man to drive four times over the limit

A DRINK driver who was four times the legal limit told a Gladstone court magistrate he drank half a bottle of Kaluha after being insulted at a darts game.

Michael McNamara said there had been another issue for him that night during a game at the darts hall which led to his decision to drive.

McNamara, 41, said another player "had a go at me" because he could not score so he left the hall saying he did not deserve to be treated like that.

"I had a few beers. I was upset. I went home, drinking beer," he said.

"I skulled half a bottle of Kaluha. There was a knock at the door and police asked if I had been driving that night."

McNamara 41, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving under the influence on July 15 with an alcohol reading of .213.

Prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens said McNamara had a previous drink driving offence in the past five years.

Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke sentenced him to 15 months probation and disqualified his licence for 15 months.