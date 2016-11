A DRIVER will face Gladstone Magistrates Court after he was sprung allegedly drink driving.

Police say the 30-year-old man returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.201 at 8.30pm last night.

The reading, which is four times the legal limit, was returned in a blood alcohol test at 8.30pm on Dawson Rd.

He was driving a Holden Commodore sedan.

He will appear at the Gladstone Magistrates Court next month.