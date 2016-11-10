Driver in shock after truck trailer detaches, blocking road

A TRUCK carrying heavy machinery has crashed on the Gladstone Monto Rd at Boynedale.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 9am, to find the driver in shock.

Gladstone police are on the scene and said the trailer detached from the prime mover and is now blocking the road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were treating the male driver for shock.

"We have one male patient and are waiting to see if he needs to be transported to hospital.”

At this point it is unknown how long the road will be blocked for.