32°
News

Gladstone drink drivers named and shamed

Chris Lees | 6th Feb 2017 3:04 PM Updated: 3:15 PM
Four people were caught for drink driving last week.
Four people were caught for drink driving last week. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOUR people were charged with drink driving in the Gladstone region last week.

Mark Jason Bayliss had the highest blood alcohol content reading.

He blew 0.148 on Bloomfield St, Miriam Vale. He was fined $750 and had his licence disqualified for seven months.

Decim Rebecca Wilson was fined $350 after being stopped on Harvey Rd, where she blew 0.064. She lost her licence for one month,

Two people were stopped on the Dawson Hwy.

Tani Edwina Jo Emery was caught with a blood alcohol content of 0.062, and was fined $350 and lost her licence for three months.

Trevor Douglas Zielke was fined $850 and his license was disqualified for three months after a reading of 0.103

Gladstone Observer

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

'My daughter was bashed': Gladstone mum's cry for help

'My daughter was bashed': Gladstone mum's cry for help

"These bullies (were) walking up to her in between class time and barging her and hurting her."

Delicious food craze taking over Gladstone eateries

You can now get loaded shakes in Agnes Water, at Holidays cafe

SWEET, creamy and cold. The perfect snack for a hot summers day.

'Wildest dreams': CBD and Mount Larcom to transform with just $5000

Gladstone CBD January 19, 2017.

A week and $5K will be allocated to transform under-utilised areas.

VIDEO: Exclusive harbour view home selling well under its worth

Sharon and Norton Locks need to sell their Auckland St home before they relocate overseas.

Norton and Sharon Locks have bought and sold seven CBD properties.

Local Partners

13 jobs for Gladstone locals who aren't tradies

It's well-known Gladstone is a heavy industry town, but there's still plenty of people who work in other areas.

What Gladstone's vibrant new East Shores will look like

GRAND DESIGN: The East Shores master plan. Construction of Stage 1B (pictured on the right) is due to start in the second half of the year.

Here's what's in store for East Shores.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

AT LEAST two social media users are facing fines of up to $60,000 or five years‘ jail for using Facebook Live to stream the Green-Mundine fight on Friday.

Lady Gaga soars at the Super Bowl

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

BORN This Way singer headlines halftime show.

The lengths Beyoncé went to keep pregnancy secret

epa05513585 US musician Beyonce arrives on the red carpet for the 33rd MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 August 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES

Beyoncé is a master at keeping things secret.

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash pictured with hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

RUNAWAY bride delivers solid numbers for Channel 9.

Check out the ultra-expensive Super Bowl ads for 2017

Yellow Tail Wine's advert includes a rather animated kangaroo.

The Super Bowl ads are back and they're utterly bonkers

Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep passion burning

Kyly and Michael Clarke for Valentine's Day campaign for her Lyfestyled massage candles. Exclusive to News Corp

“Having your own adult time together is super important.''

Bride's shock midnight escape on Married At First Sight

Lauren is a participant on the TV series Married at First Sight.

AFTER going through with the wedding, “happy” bride ditches hubby.

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

6ha* Lifestyle or Development Opportunity

Lot 53 Glenlyon Road, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land andbull; Overseas based owner instructs to dispose of long held parcel andbull; ... $729,000

andbull; Overseas based owner instructs to dispose of long held parcel andbull; Positioned in the Kirkwood Rd expansion precinct andbull; 6.172ha* (15 acres) of...

DUAL LIVING ON OVER 9,000M2... ALL FORMAL OFFERS CONSIDERED

18 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 6 2 3 $549,000

Bring the extended family. Bring the pets. Bring the motor bikes and horses! There is plenty of room for them all! If you are looking to accommodate the extended...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $289,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

SELLER HAS RELOCATED... FAMILY FRIENDLY DESIGN IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

13 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

It is rare that opportunities like this present themselves. Homes in this area of Gladstone are tightly held onto. Make the most of this situation. Don't miss your...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $315,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

24 Links Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 FORTHCOMING...

Where better than Kin Kora with the primary school around the corner from Golf Course Estate, the convenience of shops across the road and a top Golf Course for...

SUPERB PROPERTY WITH AMPLE PARKING

40 Agnes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 6 AUCTION

A renovated Queenslander, high set home would be ideal for the growing family. With upstairs boasting quality carpets in the bedrooms and living and sitting rooms...

CBD LOCATION........TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, Gladstone South 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

YOUR TELINA LIFESTYLE AWAITS!

36 Jupiter Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented double storey brick home brick home that offers the winning...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

VIDEO: Exclusive harbour view home selling well under its worth

Sharon and Norton Locks need to sell their Auckland St home before they relocate overseas.

Norton and Sharon Locks have bought and sold seven CBD properties.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!