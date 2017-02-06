Gladstone drink drivers named and shamed

Four people were caught for drink driving last week.

Mark Jason Bayliss had the highest blood alcohol content reading.

He blew 0.148 on Bloomfield St, Miriam Vale. He was fined $750 and had his licence disqualified for seven months.

Decim Rebecca Wilson was fined $350 after being stopped on Harvey Rd, where she blew 0.064. She lost her licence for one month,

Two people were stopped on the Dawson Hwy.

Tani Edwina Jo Emery was caught with a blood alcohol content of 0.062, and was fined $350 and lost her licence for three months.

Trevor Douglas Zielke was fined $850 and his license was disqualified for three months after a reading of 0.103