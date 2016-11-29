'Ashamed': He crashed into two cars drunk, then sped off

NOT one, but two hit and runs on the same night have landed a Gladstone man in court.

To make matters worse for the 33-year-old, he was also charged with drink driving at the time of the collisions.

Rick Dowsett pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving under the influence and two counts of failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash, for his unfortunate drive home on November 4.

Prosecutor Gavin Reece said police were initially called to Gladstone Golf Club about 8.40pm, by witnesses who saw a driver reverse into another car, causing it significant damage, before leaving the carpark.

Police were called a short time later to Twin St, after another witness reported hearing a car in the street being side-swiped.

There was damage to the side of that vehicle.

Rick Dowsett. Facebook

Mr Reece said when police arrived, they saw a vehicle matching the description from the first collision in a driveway, a couple of doors down from the second collision.

Police found Dowsett sitting in the parked car, and saw damage to the rear and side of the vehicle, consistent with both collisions.

Mr Reece said noticing Dowsett's eyes were blood shot along with a strong smell of alcohol, police conducted a breath test which returned a reading of .188.

Dowsett told police he couldn't remember how much he'd had to drink, and he hadn't been involved in either collision.

Lawyer Ryan Mitchell said Dowsett had been playing golf with colleagues that day, and drinking for about five hours until 8.30pm.

He said Dowsett was "ashamed" by his "very poor decision" to drive home, and had fled the two collisions in panic because he had been drinking.

Magistrate Melanie Ho noted Dowsett had an otherwise commendable traffic history. She fined him $1500, with his licence disqualified for 11 months.