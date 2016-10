Dredging the 2.3km Narrows crossing of the QCLNG and APLNG gas pipelines. The dredging involves a small backhoe dredge mounted on a barge, two tug boats, a survey vessel. After the pipelines are laid in the same trench, they will be covered with rock for protection from shipping and will still allow sufficient depth for boat traffic through The Narrows. Photo taken on the GPC Gladstone Harbour Tour.

THE DEPARTMENT in charge of the state's maritime traffic has told mariners that swing basin buoys at Gladstone's tug base have temporarily been removed.

The buoys were removed on October 21 at 1pm to make room for dredging operations, the notice from the Department of Transport and Main Roads states.

It's not known when the buoys will be returned, with the Department saying they would be removed until further notice.