Dreamworld reopening cancelled amidst investigation

DREAMWORLD has cancelled a memorial day it had planned at the park on Friday citing the ongoing investigation into the tragedy at the park on Tuesday.

"Dreamworld has been advised by Queensland Police Services that we are unable to proceed with tomorrow's memorial service as planned," a statement from the theme park's operator read.

"Obviously the integrity of the Coronial Investigation is of paramount importance and postponing the service will give QPS the time it needs to conduct this investigation.

Dreamworld: "My son and Kate were childhood sweethearts and will be missed incredibly." Report on 7 News at 6pm. https://t.co/V2XSPbwocY — 7 News Queensland (@7NewsQueensland) October 27, 2016

"We will provide an update to the media on Monday with regard to the memorial service and re-opening of the Park."

However Queensland Police has since told the ABC it was not involved in the decision to keep the park closed.

The park had planned to run a memorial day with proceeds going to the Australian Red Cross.

The news follows on from an earlier debacle whereby the CEO of the company which owns Dreamworld, Arden Entertainment's Deborah Thomas, claimed the company had made contact with the the victim's families.

Deborah Thomas faced the media today after the AGM.

"We've reached out to the families and we've finally made contact with the Dorsett family and we are talking with them today," the former Woman's Weekly Editor said.

"We're doing this through the police liaison officer and we have offered and will give them every assistance that we can and what they require during this difficult time.

"I hope I get a chance to talk to them… I will give them my sympathies and condolences and the children."

Ms Thomas was then told the Dorsett family were actually watching the press conference and were furious at nay suggestion they had been offered support.