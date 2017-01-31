Gladstone fishermen busted driving vessels high

TWO commercial fishermen have been fined after water police caught them working while under the influence of marijuana.

David Allen Oakey, 39, and David Scott Robertson, 48, both from Gladstone, were working at Emperor Reef off Mackay at the time.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard police boarded the mother ship the two dory operators were working from, about 1.20pm on October 13 last year.

Prosecutor Gavin Reece said water police were doing a routine inspection of the ship, which included drug-testing operators.

David Scott Robertson (pictured) and David Allen Oakey pleaded guilty to operating their vessels under the influence of marijuana. Facebook

Oakey and Robertson each pleaded guilty to driving a vessel with the drug present in their saliva.

The men told police they had smoked marijuana four days earlier.

Magistrate Melanie Ho contested the claim, saying research indicated marijuana that was detected through saliva testing had to have been used within hours.

"However, there was no evidence to suggest you were driving or working in an erratic manner," Ms Ho said.

Oakey was fined $300, with his state marine licence disqualified for one month.

Robertson was fined the same amount, but holds a federal certification that could not be disqualified under the Queensland court's jurisdiction.

He was disqualified from getting a state marine licence for one month.

Mr Reece said the outcome would be forwarded to the federal authority, which may then choose to impose its own disqualification.