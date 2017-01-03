'Doped' up on drugs with nowhere to go

Leo and Marlene Snowdyk are struggling financially with the after math of Leo's stroke 10 months ago.

"Coming home makes feel like I'm putting a bag on my whole family.”

They're the words of stroke victim Leo 'Lee' Snowdyk, who has been left paralysed from living his life.

The sixty-nine-year-old engineer has been hand balled between hospitals, nursing homes and his own home since he had his first stroke about ten months ago.

But it's wife Marlene Snowdyk who struggles the most.

"I would love for him to be out of misery but, to lose him would be ... ”

Mrs Snowdyk said her husband came home from hospital about three weeks ago after not being accepted in to any nursing homes.

"The hardship we've gone through ... I've lost the crying, now I'm angry, so so so angry,” Mrs Snowdyk said.

Mrs Snowdyk said her husband has fits of violence and aggression as a result of the stroke, as well as hallucinations and delusions.

The stroke left Mr Snowdyk dependant on 24 hour care and supervision, a task draining Mrs Snowdyk.

"I have to force myself to get up every morning,” Mrs Snowdyk said.

"The financial stress is getting to me more, I get tired with Lee and the worry gets to me. I'm exhausted after a whole day and then I have to do it again.”

Mrs Snowdyk said the care starts for her husband right when he wakes up for his medication.

"There's bed wetting so you have to change the plastic, you have to change his pads and powder him, you have to remember the tablets at the right times,” she said.

"He needs help with eating or his meal goes everywhere but on the plate.”

Amidst showering and dressing Mr Snowdyk, his wife babysits him so he doesn't wander outside or fall over.

"He has his agro days when he wants to do things that he can't,” she said.

Mrs Snowdyk said her husband has 46 certificate qualifications as well as many medals including an "SES Controller of the Year for Capricorn area” 1968 medal.

"If anyone wanted help, it was always Lee who would help,” Mrs Snowdyk said.

"But they've said he was extremely aggressive and now homes won't consider him.”

Mr Snowdyk takes lots of medication which his wife said "dopes” him up.

"He wouldn't be able to go on without them and without them would be hell for him and hell for me,” Mrs Snowdyk said.

As well as caring for her husband, Mrs Snowdyk has to care for her disabled daughter and struggle with the fact her son living in Victoria is dying from cancer.

"I'm totally alone ... everyone's forgotten us,” Mrs Snowdyk said.

"I fight every day, mainly because of my love for Lee and Tessa.”