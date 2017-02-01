Doors opening for Angelica after move from Philippines

CARING: Angelica Torres is living her dream working as an Assistant Educator at GoodStart Early Learning Centre.

WHEN Angelica Torres first came to Australia in September 2015, she was unsure of what the future had in store.

Having worked as a petrol station cashier in the Philippines, Angelica knew she wanted to work in the service industry, but was unsure how to turn her dreams into reality.

Angelica decided to come to Australia to support her husband, also from the Philippines, who works for Rio Tinto.

After just a few weeks in Australia, Angelica felt bored and lonely at home so decided to enrol in the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) at CQUniversity.

"I could speak a little bit of English before I arrived here,” Angelica said.

"In my country they teach English at school but we aren't always using it.

"AMEP helped me to improve my reading, writing, speaking and listening.”

Angelica's improved English helped her to be selected into a Skilling Queenslanders for Work Certificate in Childcare, which she also studied at CQUniversity.

From there she completed her Certificate in Spoken and Written English and childcare certificate.

Angelica Torres at her graduation ceremony. Contributed

Angelica now has a job as an assistant educator at Kin Kora's GoodStart Early Learning Centre.

Despite picking up the English language quickly, Angelica sometimes struggles with the Aussie lingo.

"The Aussie accent is very different to the English we learned at school so I found that quite difficult, but I've had lots of practice and it's easier,” she said.

"I'm still learning English all the time... I want to help myself to be confident to talk to everyone. I'm always going out and talking to ... parents or kids.

”Kids are the best practice for English because they are always talking to you.

"Working with children was my dream and now I'm so excited that my dream is coming true.”