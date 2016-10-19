Gladstone man busts down door in 'love triangle'

A MAN locked out of his shared home by a disgruntled female housemate when she learned that his girlfriend was pregnant, had to break a front door to collect his belongings.

He had come home to find his clothes and some gear dumped outside but wanted to get in to retrieve the rest of his items, Gladstone Magistrates Court heard.

The man, aged in his 20s, revealed an apparent love triangle when he went before a magistrate to plead guilty to causing wilful damage to a door.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the incident took place at 7.15am on July 25 when he returned to the house where he was living but had left after a problem with his house mate.

"Some of his property was out on the front lawn. He wanted to get in but the door was locked," Mr Reece said.

"He kicked the door frame to get the rest of his belongings and made admissions to damaging the door."

The man told the court he has carpentry skills and would have repaired the door but the woman had not wanted him to.

In the man's submission to the court the woman had apparently believed they were an item and became upset when told the man's girlfriend was pregnant.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said it would appear he had got himself in a bit of bother.

Ms Ho accepted he had been prepared to fix the door but been barred from doing it, and the incident arose when the woman thought they were in a relationship.

She placed the man on four months good behaviour with a $300 own recognisance, and told him not to offend in that time.