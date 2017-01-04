'Don't wait for tragedy to strike!' Tough new croc removal plan

CROC WARNING: Authorities placed croc warning signs along the Boyne River in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island after a croc was spotted.

THIS is an opinion, and only represents the views of the author.

WHAT Labor has confirmed is that they are spending more but failing to achieve improved community safety for Queenslanders.

If Labor's crocodile management plan is working, why has there been a greater number of safety risks reported over the last two years under Minister Miles?

Local councils, tourist operators and surf lifesaving groups have been crying out for a more comprehensive evidence-based plan from the Minister, but he's paralysed by more reviews.

You can remove as many crocodiles as you want but if you're not removing them from the right place, it doesn't make anyone any safer.

Unlike Labor, who wait for something to happen before they react, the LNP has committed to working pro-actively with wildlife rangers to remove crocodiles from waterways around major population centres, including Cairns and Port Douglas.

It's a targeted approach that won't wait for tragedy to strike first.

While many Queenslanders are enjoying our beaches and waterways this summer, there are a growing number of areas in North Queensland which are becoming no-go zones due to crocodiles.

Community safety risks continue to grow as Steven Miles dithers with no clear strategy to deal with increasing crocodile risks.

It's the Labor Palaszczuk Government that is all talk and no action.

Shadow Environment Minister, Christian Rowan

