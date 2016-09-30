"Don't trust indicators”: Driver trainer's message on roundabouts

Candita Hamblin explains why roudnabouts are so problematic amongst Gladstone drivers.

SHAKIRA may have sang hips don't lie in 2005, but Gladstone driving instructor Candita Hamblin lives by a different motto.

Ms Hamblin tells her students wheels don't lie when she teaches them how to navigate through Gladstone's busy roundabouts.

It's because she knows many Gladstone residents don't know how to enter and exit a roundabout correctly.

This week The Observer Facebookers said road rules for roundabouts and speed were the two most commonly broken in the Gladstone region.

Training Wheels Driver Training and Candita's Motorcycle Training instructor Candita Hamblin agreed, and added giving way as the third worst.

She said part of the problem was the road rules changed so often. She said the latest changes came in at September last year.

Ms Hamblin said many drivers aren't up to date with the latest rules.

"Our environment is changing constantly,” Ms Hamblin said.

"Whether we have different drivers from other states, territories or countries, everyone has to be on the same page rather than some people knowing Queensland road rules and others knowing New South Wales.”

"That's when confusion starts happening, and when accidents happen too.”

Ms Hamblin said drivers should always indicate left when exiting roundabouts.

She said if you are turning left to indicate left as you approach the roundabout, and do the same, but indicate right, if you are turning right.

She said another roundabout rule commonly broken was drivers need to give way to other vehicles already on the roundabout.

"I still tell students don't trust indicators, trust wheels, because wheels don't lie,” she said.

"I tell them to look at what direction the wheels are facing, because that's where that driver is going.”