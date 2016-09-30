29°
News

"Don't trust indicators”: Driver trainer's message on roundabouts

Tegan Annett
| 30th Sep 2016 7:24 PM
Candita Hamblin explains why roudnabouts are so problematic amongst Gladstone drivers.
Candita Hamblin explains why roudnabouts are so problematic amongst Gladstone drivers. Mike Richards GLA

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHAKIRA may have sang hips don't lie in 2005, but Gladstone driving instructor Candita Hamblin lives by a different motto.

Ms Hamblin tells her students wheels don't lie when she teaches them how to navigate through Gladstone's busy roundabouts.

It's because she knows many Gladstone residents don't know how to enter and exit a roundabout correctly.

This week The Observer Facebookers said road rules for roundabouts and speed were the two most commonly broken in the Gladstone region.

Training Wheels Driver Training and Candita's Motorcycle Training instructor Candita Hamblin agreed, and added giving way as the third worst.

She said part of the problem was the road rules changed so often. She said the latest changes came in at September last year.

Ms Hamblin said many drivers aren't up to date with the latest rules.

"Our environment is changing constantly,” Ms Hamblin said.

"Whether we have different drivers from other states, territories or countries, everyone has to be on the same page rather than some people knowing Queensland road rules and others knowing New South Wales.”

"That's when confusion starts happening, and when accidents happen too.”

Ms Hamblin said drivers should always indicate left when exiting roundabouts.

She said if you are turning left to indicate left as you approach the roundabout, and do the same, but indicate right, if you are turning right.

She said another roundabout rule commonly broken was drivers need to give way to other vehicles already on the roundabout.

"I still tell students don't trust indicators, trust wheels, because wheels don't lie,” she said.

"I tell them to look at what direction the wheels are facing, because that's where that driver is going.”

Gladstone Observer
Former Gladstone junior stars in Storm squad for final

Former Gladstone junior stars in Storm squad for final

AS A junior playing for Gladstone Brothers Christian Welch was a skinny fullback but on Sunday he will pull on the Melbourne Storm jersey as a big front rower.

'Loaded' hourly rates could replace penalty rates

PENALTY RATES: Workers could get more an hour to fore go weekend penalty rates.

DO YOU rely on penalty rates to make ends meet?

BREAKING: Gladstone man flees court

Police are looking for this man

33-year-old man wanted by police

Emergency services held up in woman's rail line 'sieges'

Police generic

Woman's late night antics puts Gladstone rail under 'siege'

Local Partners

Gladstone driver's top eight pet peeves on the road

Gladstone drivers are breaking the rules, and some residents aren't happy about it.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Fallen colleagues honoured at Police Remembrance Day: Photos

National Police Remembrance Day, September 29, 2016.

Two events in Gladstone for National Police Remembrance Day.

Energetic youngsters spellbound by Wonderland

BIG GRINS ALL ROUND: Kym, Billy, Christian and Aidn Jones with the Mad Hatter.

THE school-holiday period can be a hectic time for parents

Latest deals and offers

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E4: Step In The Arena review

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E4: Step In The Arena review

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage first three episodes*

Rob Kardashian admits his first crush was his sister Kim

Rob Kardashian once had a crush on his sister Kim Kardashian West.

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E3: Who's Gonna Take The Weight

Mahershala Ali in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E2: Code of the Streets review

Simone Missick and Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Kim Kardashian West 'sick of talking about Taylor Swift'

Kim Kardashian West is sick of talking about Taylor Swift.

Justin Bieber ordered to attend Miami deposition

Justin Bieber has been ordered to travel to Miami for a deposition

Sludge metal heaven served up across Australia

Black Rheno bring their stripped back sludge metal through regional Australia.

Black Rheno to hit a town near you

ENTRY LEVEL UNIT LOCATED ON CBD FRINGE...MUST SELL

5/16 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

If you're sick of paying rent and considering buying an affordable unit in Gladstone then don't delay to contact the agent to inspect this new opportunity. This...

FIRST HOME BUYERS....DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

59 Flounder street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $210,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 59 Flounder Crescent to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first home...

SPACIOUS, EASY CARE LIVING WITH SIDE ACCESS AND SHED!

6 Central Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 3 $389,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone welcomes 6 Central Avenue to the market. Built in 2010 by local award winning builders CCF you can rest assured this house is a quality...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...PARTIAL RENOVATION COMPLETE...WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

19 Pike Crescent, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 1 $140,000

Looking to purchase a first home or investment property then don't go past this wonderful opportunity in Toolooa Estate on a generous sized 857m2 block. The...

Large block, side access, and a premiere position!

8 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $359,000

The owners of this gem are motivated and ready to sell! This contemporary family home is the perfect place to start your real estate journey or would make a solid...

SPLASH INTO SPRING!

4 Glasshouse Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $340,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 4 GLASSHOUSE PLACE to the market! This beautifully presented and well maintained home has plenty on offer for...

INNER CITY COTTAGE WITH WATER VIEWS...RIPE FOR RENOVATION

19 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 $129,000

Located 2klm from the CBD in an elevated position is this perfect opportunity to buy today and renovate tomorrow. * The property has 2 bedrooms; both with...

Now&#39;s the time to make your move!

Unit 9/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $185,000

This modern townhouse is located in a private and secure complex close to schools and shops. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the fully...

Private, Peaceful and Perfect

Unit 30/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $185,000

This modern townhouse backs onto a tranquil gully and is screaming out for a family to call it home. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS! PLUS MEDIA ROOM

14 Takoko Place, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $319,000

Make no mistake; this four bedroom home embodies extreme value for the buyer looking for spacious modern living. The floor plan is unique and boasts an authentic...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

'Flex muscles': Gladstone suburb drops $120K

BUYERS are scooping unprecedented deals by “flexing their muscles at the table”

Few bright lights for property after mining downturn

The Gladstone Regional Council wants associated LNG companies like Bechtel to be apart of the EIS housing accommodation strategy from the outset of the projects and not mid-way through.

Tannum Sands continues to write its own property success story

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'