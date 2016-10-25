He gave his teen lover 'a joint' before bed

IN a warning to drug users, a Gladstone man who shared his cannabis with his 17-year-old girlfriend when they smoked a joint in bed, was later charged with supply.

The man, 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possession of cannabis and supply.

When police searched the man's Clinton house on May 30, five clip seal bags with 28 grams of cannabis were found and a set of scales.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens told Gladstone Magistrates Court that the man, 22, admitted smoking the drug and told police he gave some to his young girlfriend before going to sleep the night before.

Sergeant Stevens said it was of concern to supply the drug to a younger person although she was not a minor.

"It is a serious offence and close to being a very serious offence," he said.

Magistrate Melanie Ho queried how the man, despite not working, could afford to buy marijuana.

His lawyer Stacey O'Gorman told the court it was "a one off" offence, no commerciality was involved, and that it was simply "passing a joint".

Ms Ho, who also considered other offences, sentenced him to 16 months probation, warning him that the supply can carry a three year jail term in the lower court.

She said the girl was five years younger than himself and at 22 he had been in a position of authority.