Don't get caught out in Gladstone drenching

PLAN YOUR TRIP: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' interactive flood map gives you the tools to get home safely in the wet.

IT'S a pretty simple message, if it's flooded forget it.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services new research shows that 29% of Queensland drivers said they would still take the risk.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are asking road users to prepare themselves for the wet season and with The Bureau of Meteorology forecasting bucketloads of rain next week, it might be an idea to check out the organisation's new Flooded Roads Map.

The map charts what roads are currently flooded, prone to flooding and user suggested alternative routes.

Sites in Gladstone that have been marked down as flood hotspots include Wood St at Barney Point, Murray St in Gladstone, a section of Glenlyon Rd over Tondoon Creek, Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd near Boat Creek Rd and Blain Lane at Beecher.

Associate professor James Freeman at the Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety Queensland said although people were good at detecting risk, we don't always make the right decision.

"Human beings are very good at identify risk but for whatever reason when we get behind the wheel we somehow lose the ability to perceive risk accurately,” he said.

"When making decision (we) usually place a higher value of weight on emotional factors...rather than rational factors such as getting swept away (and) drowning.

"When you see the flooded road...give the rational part of your brain time to think about the consequences.”

You can access the flooded roads map at http://floodwatersafety.initiatives.qld.gov.au/flooded-roads-map/.