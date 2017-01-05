29°
QAL, Yarwun give thousands to selected Gladstone group

5th Jan 2017 5:00 AM

ROSEBERRY Community Services has a lot on its plate in helping vulnerable people in the region.

Thanks to Rio Tinto Yarwun and QAL things have got a little bit easier.

THANK YOU VERY MUCH: Kylie Devineand Wendy Marsten outside Roseberry Community Services, who received $4000. Paul Braven GLA040117ROSEBERRY

The two organisations jointly donated $4000 to the service, as well as $3000 to Friends of the RSPCA, just before Christmas.

Roseberry Community Services business manager Wendy Marsten said the service was extremely grateful for Rio Tinto's continuing support.

"The donation will go towards resources for our program areas that we run in the Gladstone region," she said.

Ms Marsten said support like this was very important to organisations like the service.

"We really appreciate the support that we get from the community, particularly at Christmas time, but really throughout the whole year," she said.

Roseberry Community Services is a local charity that runs many different programs.

"These include two 24-hour youth shelters, Roseberry House in Gladstone and Jack's House in Rockhampton," Ms Marsten said. "We have community and affordable housing, we're managing 165 properties, plus we have our youth and family services."

MUCH NEEDED: Rio Tinto Yarwun and QAL has donated $4000 to a community organisation. Photo Submitted

Rio Tinto Yarwun's Chin Ching Soo said the two organisations were committed to supporting local communities.

"Christmas is a special time for giving and saying 'thank you', so we wanted to support Roseberry Community Services and Friends of the RSPCA for their invaluable services to Gladstone," she said.

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region

