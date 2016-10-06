Dominos eyes off Tannum Sands for new store opening

TANNUM Sands folks could soon have a Dominos, with the franchise looking for someone to open a store in the area.

The pizza franchise hopes to open a Tannum Sands branch in the next three to six months, but first they need to find a franchisee.

Dominos is eyeing off locations at Tannum sands for its next store opening. Dominos.com.au

Tannum Sands residents received a flyer in their letter boxes this week, advertising the role.

The store will create up to 30 new full and part-time jobs in the region, and will be the third pizza store for Tannum Sands, on top of Eagle Boys and Galleons.

Dominos Australia and New Zealand CEO Nick Night said the store would have all the latest technology including GPS driver tracker, on time cooking, digital menu boards and in-store wifi.

Mr Night said it was an exciting time for new franchises, with the business expanding its stores with its biggest menu change since 2009, called Taste the Colour.

"The Tannum Sands Domino's store will be equpped with our latest technology innovations ... and a new store design for a superior customer experience," Mr Night said.

"Our new range also has a variety of new sides and desserts that will be sure to satisfy the customers in the Tannum Sands area."