Domestic violence victims represented at Gladstone dinner

TAKING A STAND: Friday night's White Ribbon Dinner in Gladstone raised awareness of domestic and family violence.

SIXTY-eight cardboard cut-outs representing women killed as a result of domestic violence in 2016 were a confronting realisation for guests at Friday night's White Ribbon Dinner.

More than 120 people packed Gladstone Events Centre for the event, which raised awareness of domestic and family violence.

The event was run by Gladstone Region Rotary Clubs, with support from Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence, and Zonta.

The main speaker on the night was Peter Ford, general manager at Aurizon Gladstone, who asked employers not to assume domestic and family violence was not happening among employees.

He said statistics show us it is, even if we don't see evidence of it ourselves.

Cardboard cut-outs representing women killed in domestic violence in 2016, lined up at Gladstone Events Centre. Contributed

Robyn Liddell, from CCRDFV, said White Ribbon Day encouraged men in particular to take a stand against domestic and family violence.

"Men are encouraged to take an oath for the women in their lives, that says 'I will stand up, speak out and act to prevent men's violence against women," Ms Liddell said.

"They can make the oath online at the White Ribbon website."

Just last week, senior constable Wendy Brooks told The Observer domestic violence was a significant issue across the Gladstone region.

"Unfortunately in our Gladstone area and surrounds, police do get a lot of calls for domestic and family violence," she said.

"It's one of the top three incidents police go to."