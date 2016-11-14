33°
Dog squad sniffing out drug and gun stashes

Ross Irby
| 14th Nov 2016 6:22 AM
SNIFF 'EM OUT: Gladstone Police have two new top dogs to lead the fight against drug crime.
SNIFF 'EM OUT: Gladstone Police have two new top dogs to lead the fight against drug crime. Gladstone Police

DRUG dealers are about to get licked with a new weapon deployed on the streets of our region with a talent for sniffing out offenders.

Even guns and ammunition will be tracked by the pair.

Hitting the ground running on Remembrance Day, the new capabilities of Rue and Violet were launched by Central Region Assistant Police Commissioner Alistair Dawson.

Based in Rockhampton but to be operational in the Gladstone area too, the central policing region now has its own drug detection dog capabilities.

The Drug Detection Dog Team, comprising a handler and two drug detection police dogs Rue and Violet began their operational duties within the region back in August.

Handler Senior Constable Cameron O'Sullivan and the two four-legged officers are strategically located for deployment anywhere across the central region, or to support the state where required.

Asst Commissioner Dawson said it was a significant day because the region had previously relied on specialist police members travelling from Brisbane to assist with drug detections.

"This is a newly established position for the Rockhampton Dog Squad which provides a capability that has not previously been available at a local level,” he said.

"The police dogs are passive drug detection dogs and are trained in detecting a range of dangerous drugs.

"They can search vehicles, houses, business premises, and be used at large public events such as music festivals or entertainment precincts.”

Asst Commissioner Dawson said police dogs Rue and Violet had already been deployed across a range of successful searches throughout central Queensland.

Since August their drug hits include 78 MDMA tablets, 74 grams of amphetamine and 286 grams of cannabis.

"Drugs are a major concern in every community and have devastating impacts, particularly on our young people and most vulnerable,” Asst Commissioner Dawson said.

"The Drug Detection Dog Team will go a long way in helping police to protect our young people from becoming the target of drug dealers who intend to push drugs across our communities.”

Police dog Rue is a yellow 23-month-old female labrador and police dog Violet is a black 22- month-old female Labrador.

They have both been trained to distinguish individual scents even when the scents are combined or masked by other odours.

Both dogs also provide a secondary search capability for the detection of firearms and ammunition.

