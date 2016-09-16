'Red hot speculation': Has O'Dowd's replacement been chosen?

RECENTLY re-elected National Party member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd could have some new competition from his friend and fellow party member Matt Canavan.

The Rockhampton based senator Canavan is one of the National Party's up-and-comming members and was a big winner from the recent election, being appointed Minister for Natural Resources and Northern Australia.

But the Courier Mail has reported that that might not be enough for Mr Canavan, suggesting that there is "red hot speculation" he will turf his spot in the senate for Mr O'Dowd's Lower House seat.

The article even went on to say that "Mr O'Dowd was less than impressive during the Federal election campaign, with several LNP MPs whinging about his lack of fundraising and work ethic".