32°
News

Doctor left with stitches in head after patient assault

Emily Burley
| 11th Jan 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRUSTRATION over inadequate services has caused a mental health patient to lash out.

The woman, 22, was at Gladstone Hospital for an emergency mental health assessment on December 19 when she assaulted two medical staff.

The diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic approached the nurses's station to request not to be treated by a particular nurse.

She was told by staff there was only one mental health nurse in Gladstone, however she could be connected to another in Rockhampton by video link.

The woman became angry, using her hand to hit a metal calendar sitting on top of a bench.

The calendar hit an emergency department doctor in the head, causing a cut that required stitches.

She then pushed two computer monitors off the bench, hitting a nurses' hand.

The woman left the hospital and was stopped by police in the car park, before being taken back to continue treatment.

The woman pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to serious assault causing bodily harm, and assault of a public officer.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said despite the assaults being "indirect", they were still unacceptable.

Lawyer William Prizeman said the woman was off her medication at the time of the incident.

"She unfortunately lashed out," Mr Prizeman said.

"It was unacceptable and my client accepts that."

Speaking in the courtroom, the woman's mother, who was there to support her, said the actions stemmed from frustration.

"I absolutely do not condone what she did," she said.

"However, mental health (services) leave a lot to be desired."

She said her daughter had previously been turned away from the mental health unit at Rockhampton Hospital, because of safety concerns relating to the number of men in the unit.

The accused woman said her outburst was the result of "everything coming all at once", with the breakdown of a violent relationship and being denied care.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said rehabilitation for the woman would be the main focus when imposing a penalty.

She sentenced the woman to two years probation with mental health treatment.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  assault gladstone hospital gladstone magistrates court mental health services

'Incredible': Rescuers amazed anyone survived horror plane crash

'Incredible': Rescuers amazed anyone survived horror plane...

THE rescue helicopter pilot who flew in to assist with the light airplane crash at Middle Island today said he was “amazed” anybody survived.

Mum supervised son smoking weed, tested it for 'safety'

Synthetic drug use for medicinal purposes is becoming more prominent. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

SHE wanted to make sure her 15-year-old's marijuana was "safe".

Local pilot in hospital, investigation underway after fatal plane crash

HORROR CRASH: Experienced pilot Les Woodall was seriously injured todays plane crash at Middle Island.

Investigation launched into fatal plane crash.

'Critical': Smelter negotiates for competitive power deal

Boyne Smelters Ltd, the aluminium smelter on Boyne Island, as seen from an aerial taken December 2014. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

BSL needs a competitive power deal to remain competitive globally.

Local Partners

'Greatest gift': Young taipan victim enjoys time with parents

AGNES Water parents Brittany Cervantes and Giles Campbell were reminded just how sweet the simple things in life are.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

In November 2016, Australia will legalise medicinal cannabis.

Families reliant on the drug are still unsure of their futures.

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Summer SUNfest kicks off

SunFest Lazer shoot-out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 11, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tickets for SUNfest are selling fast, so get in quickly.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

MOVIE REVIEW: Collateral Beauty is a mess of a film

MOVIE REVIEW: Collateral Beauty is a mess of a film

STAR-studded, yet misguided drama is a forgettable holiday movie.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' causes of death confirmed

Yet more tests will still be done

Kim Kardashian will have to watch video of alleged robbers

16 people have been arrested in connection with the robbery

MOVIE REVIEW: The Edge of Seventeen

Hailee Steinfeld and Haley Lu Richardson in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

COMING-of-age comedy perfectly captures the teenage struggle.

Viola Davis: Meryl Streep warned me about her speech

Streep warned Viola Davis about her Golden Globes speech

SPOTTED: Dance Moms stars share Whitsundays snaps

Dance Moms star and Sia's video clip dancer Maddie Ziegler and her sister Mackenzie share their holiday snaps at Hamilton Island, Whitsundays.

Dance Moms stars Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler share their photos.

J.J. Abrams: Carrie Fisher tribute was 'beautiful'

J.J. Abrams gushed about the late Carrie Fisher

EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL LOCATION

8 Trinity Place, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 2 Expression of...

A private pocket of stunning, top end of the market homes, all boasting stunning views of the harbour entrance and surrounding district. Number 8 Trinity Place...

SUPERB PROPERTY WITH AMPLE PARKING

40 Agnes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 6 $365,000

A renovated Queenslander, high set home would be ideal for the growing family. With upstairs boasting quality carpets in the bedrooms and living and sitting rooms...

Executive living in one of the best locations in Gladstone!

11 Grasstree Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $699,000

Built by local builder Tenheggler Homes to showcase the best fittings and fixtures on offer. This magnificent home has everything you could dream of and more. It...

RECEIVERS&#39; SALE FIVE BEDROOM HOME IN RIVER RANCH

11 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

House 5 2 2 Receivers' Sale

Five bedroom dwelling on 9.9 acres (approx) of land Lot 77 on RP611759 Featuring: *Timber kitchen with butler's pantry *Formal and informal living, plus separate...

Rare Park Side Villa

22 Wedgetail Road, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 22 Wedgetail Dr, Clinton For Sale. This fantastic park side modern 3 bedroom villa is sure to please and...

NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

5 Lady Elliot Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 3 Auction 9th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to introduce 5 Lady Elliot Court to the market! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this low set brick home has to...

Calling All Investors!!

Unit 6/21 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $89,000

If you have been on the lookout for a great investment in a prime location this is it! Located in walking distance to both primary and high schools and the major...

Looking For The Ultimate Affordable Sea Change..?

4 Marine Avenue, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 1 2 Offers Around...

If you have been waiting for the ultimate opportunity to arise to secure a Beach House in Tannum Sands most sought after area then I think this may be what you...

Kick Off the New Year in your New Family Home!!

32 Bottlebrush Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

I am proud to bring to the market this family friendly, lowset brick home located in the popular suburb of Kirkwood. This home is situated on a 657m2 block and...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Gladstone's dreamy $2.5M home for sale

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million, Inset: A peak inside, for a full gallery head to our website.

The four bedroom, three bathroom is offered fully furnished

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Agnes Water - Address available on request

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!