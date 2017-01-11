Doctor left with stitches in head after patient assault

FRUSTRATION over inadequate services has caused a mental health patient to lash out.

The woman, 22, was at Gladstone Hospital for an emergency mental health assessment on December 19 when she assaulted two medical staff.

The diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic approached the nurses's station to request not to be treated by a particular nurse.

She was told by staff there was only one mental health nurse in Gladstone, however she could be connected to another in Rockhampton by video link.

The woman became angry, using her hand to hit a metal calendar sitting on top of a bench.

The calendar hit an emergency department doctor in the head, causing a cut that required stitches.

She then pushed two computer monitors off the bench, hitting a nurses' hand.

The woman left the hospital and was stopped by police in the car park, before being taken back to continue treatment.

The woman pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to serious assault causing bodily harm, and assault of a public officer.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said despite the assaults being "indirect", they were still unacceptable.

Lawyer William Prizeman said the woman was off her medication at the time of the incident.

"She unfortunately lashed out," Mr Prizeman said.

"It was unacceptable and my client accepts that."

Speaking in the courtroom, the woman's mother, who was there to support her, said the actions stemmed from frustration.

"I absolutely do not condone what she did," she said.

"However, mental health (services) leave a lot to be desired."

She said her daughter had previously been turned away from the mental health unit at Rockhampton Hospital, because of safety concerns relating to the number of men in the unit.

The accused woman said her outburst was the result of "everything coming all at once", with the breakdown of a violent relationship and being denied care.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said rehabilitation for the woman would be the main focus when imposing a penalty.

She sentenced the woman to two years probation with mental health treatment.