DIY beach dream a hit

WEDDINGS can be a nerve-wracking thing and with tears flowing as she walked down the aisle, newly married Teri-Anne Bull said her young son brought her back down to earth.

With a lot of love Mrs Bull said it was the perfect "oh moment” when her son ran out onto the aisle and "put on a tantrum”.

"To everyone else I was relaxed but in my head I was freaking out about the day and being the centre of attention,” Mrs Bull said.

"But after the tantrum Chris picked him up and it was all fine.”

Teri-Anne and Chris have been together for three years and got engaged two years ago.

But the pair met through a mutual friend after Teri-Anne spotted Chris at the shops.

"I was working at Woolworths at the time and just finished my shift when I saw him sitting outside the mall with friends,” Mrs Bull said.

"I thought he was good looking but that I'd probably never see him again...he said he saw me too but I'd already left before he could work up the courage to come over.

"But we ended up meeting anyway because one of my friends introduced us,” she said.

Although Teri-Anne said she already felt like she was married before the big day, she had always wanted to have a beach wedding.

In front of about 80 guests and on a beautifully sunny day the pair tied the knot October 1 at Canoe Point at Tannum Sands.

"It was a year in the making which was pretty hectic because we organised everything ourselves,” Mrs Bull said.

"The weather was perfect and a lot of people were saying we needed to have a back-up plan but you've just got to think positively.”

"I'm really happy and now I'm looking forward to growing old together and seeing our family grow.”