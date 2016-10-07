28°
"You can fix cars": Driver hoping for best after Bruce Hwy crash

Tegan Annett
7th Oct 2016 10:39 AM

FORMER motorbike racer Trevor Grummett was headed home to Coolum for his week off when a car veered on to the opposite side of the Bruce Hwy.

The diesel fitter, currently working at a Blackwater mine, was involved in this morning's three-car crash on the Bruce Hwy at Mount Larcom.

His car, a Holden ute, had scratches and dents down the right side and the wheel was completely bent in.

He said it was his "pride and joy", but he was more concerned about the welfare of the other people involved.

There were five people in one car, and two in the other involved in this morning's crash.

Seven have been taken to the Gladstone or Rockhampton hospitals.

In his 40 years of being on the road, Mr Grummett said this was his first traffic accident.
 

While he crashed his motorbike many times during races "back in the day", he said this was different.

Mr Grummett received no injuries from this morning's accident.

"I tried my best to miss him, but I ran out of room and his the rail and he just clipped the back of my car," Mr Grummett said.

"At least you can fix cars, I'm just hoping everyone involved is going to be ok," he said.

The car accident was reported at 7.05am this morning.

Topics:  bruce hwy, car accident, mount larcom

THREE teenagers were injured in a head-on-collision on the Bruce Highway this morning.

