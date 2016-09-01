'Disgusting': Illegal rubbish dump blights rural paradise

TINTENBAR TIP: The unsightly Tintenbar tip is an illegal dumping ground.

A VACANT block in a picturesque rural valley in Ballina Shire has become an illegal rubbish tip, and residents are furious.

It's notoreity is such that residents now refer to it as the "Tintenbar Tip".

Neighbour Jim Dutton said it started when two old caravans left on the land about three years ago.

It has since become home to all manner of refuse - piles of polystyrene, scrap metal, furniture, and rotting timber - scattered across one corner of the property.

Mr Dutton has watched with increasing angst as the makeshift dumping ground grew and grew.

"Over the last year and half there has been tow trucks, Volkswagen Kombis, big steel containers," Mr Dutton said.

"There is two horses there, they're running around all this metal, glass, plastic, you name it, there's golf clubs, chairs, there's dog kennels... It's just like that lady in Bondi.

"Meanwhile we've had these heavy storms and flood, and we've had stuff go into Maguires Creek."

The Tintenbar Tip: Tintenbar local Jim Dutton gives us a tour of the eyesore known to locals as the "Tintenbar Tip".

Mr Dutton wrote to Ballina Shire Council about the issue in January this year.

In a response, a senior staff member confirmed the dumping of rubbish on the rural zoned land was prohibited.

"Council is aware of the situation within the subject premises and has been taking steps to have the materials removed," Ballina Shire Council group manager for development and environmental health Rod Willis wrote to Mr Dutton.

"Unfortunately the registered landowner has passed away, as has the beneficiary of the landowner's will."

Mr Willis said the council was in contact with a solicitor representing the remaining family and an action was underway in the Supreme Court to address ownership of the land.

The council had "received a written undertaking from the solicitor that all waste materials will be removed at the completion of these legal proceedings".

But that was back in February, and nothing has changed.

Mr Dutton pointed out the land was a flood zone, and two months ago the whole area was underwater.

He pointed to some polystyrene which had made its way across the paddock to a far corner in the flood.

"I've just had it," Mr Dutton said.

"It's just garbage everywhere... I just feel if it goes to the newspaper maybe the council will pull their finger out."