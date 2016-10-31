29°
'Disgusting': Businesses face customer loss after unwelcome guests settle

Sarah Barnham
| 31st Oct 2016 5:56 PM
FED UP: Tricia Dougall, who volunteers at the Miriam Vale Lifeline store, has had enough of the roosting Flying Foxes.
FED UP: Tricia Dougall, who volunteers at the Miriam Vale Lifeline store, has had enough of the roosting Flying Foxes. Paul Braven GLA311016BATS

THEY are loud, they carry a strange smell and are leaving their droppings on the new redeveloped $5m Alf Larsons/Lions Park, but the council can't do anything about it because they are a protected species.

A roost of flying foxes have taken up in a tree at Miriam Vale near the kid's playground, makings residents and business owners worried they will ruin the new park designed to up the town's tourism.

While the council has received a number of complaints, it cannot act to relocate the flying foxes as the roost contains "dependent young” and cannot be disturbed under the Queensland code of practice for ecologically sustainable management of flying fox.

And it's not the first time a roost of flying foxes have taken up in Miriam Vale and caused chaos according to T's Coffee Shop owner Tracey Stewart, whose shop front is near the park.

"Last year the flying foxes were here and killed three they were living in,” she said.

"It would be a shame to see the tree, part of the newly redeveloped park, be killed by these flying foxes.”

Ms Stewart said she was worried the flying foxes would also deter tourists from stopping by the park, with the "screaming” bats and eventually, the smell.

"With that park drawing in tourists, it's even more important because it will help us businesses out tremendously,” she said.

"Once things pick up in Miriam Vale, the street will thrive...I know they are a protected species, but there has to be some way around it.”

Lifeline coordinator Tricia Dougall said the business is in a worse-off position with it being directly in line of the flying fox's daily travels.

"Every afternoon they fly over our roof and poo the whole way over, the stench is just disgusting,” she said.

"The poo gets in our tank, and that's 5000 gallons of water we can't use.

"I have to use gloves to open the back gate of our business because it gets so disgusting so quickly.”

Despite this, council said they have no "real” control over the flying foxes.

"Council is unable to even attempt to obtain state government approval to relocate this roost of flying foxes as they have dependent young and they are a protected species,” a spokesperson said.

As for the bat droppings, the spokesperson said workers cleaned the area on a daily basis, and is not a health problem if done daily.

Gladstone Observer
THE woman behind a $30,000 sporting club fraud in Gladstone has now been banned from the financial advisory sector.

