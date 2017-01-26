'Disappointed': Beef over reef claims our region has no infrastructure

IF IT'S reef warfare they want, then that's what they'll get.

In what is shaping up to be a "battle of the reefs”, our northern counterparts have taken a swipe at the Southern Great Barrier Reef, labelling our tourism operators as cheeky and misguided for selling our section of the Great Barrier Reef as better than the rest because of a lack of coral bleaching.

In an article plastered over the front page of Tuesday's Cairns Post, Association of Marine Park Tourism Operators chief executive Col McKenzie said bleaching off Port Douglas was not visible to the naked eye and was yet to leave visitors disappointed.

He also went on to say our region was incapable of accommodating the tourism numbers of places like Cairns because of a lack of infrastructure.

"The reality and the truth of it is that Port Douglas isn't bleached to the extent that any tourist could tell unless they had a degree in marine biology,” he told the Cairns Post.

"What they have to offer in the south is excellent, but they don't have the infrastructure to handle the thousands of tourists that we take out on the Reef every day.”

Our region's tourism advocates have rejected these claims, instead offering even more reasons why our reef is second to none.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said the region had "world class” facilities and thanks to the cruise ship industry, tourists had now "opened their eyes” to what the area had to offer.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has long been an advocate for our reef and laughs off suggestions that the north has it better.

"Unlike our friends up north, we don't have to share our reef with a plague of deadly stingers, lurking crocodiles, or the pesky coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish, which we all know poses one of the most significant threats to our Great Barrier Reef,” he said.

Further to this, Lady Elliot Island, Mr Bennett says, is ranked in the top five destinations in the world for diving with manta rays and our tour operators are award-winning.

"Given just six operators access the reef, this only adds to our argument that we can offer a more personal and unique experience. In contrast to our friends up north, our region offers more affordable options for accommodation and access to the reef,” he said.