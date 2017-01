A 20-YEAR-OLD man fell off his motorcycle at a quarry near Tannum Sands about 4pm today.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the man had a knock to his head and the service was taking "spinal precautions” as he was reporting pain in his back and numbness in his legs.

Because of the location, off Silica Rd, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called in to take the man to hospital.

The spokesman said he was likely to be taken to Rockhampton Hospital.