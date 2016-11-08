Different learning for kids choice coming soon to our region

DIFFERENT: Children at 1770 and Agnes Water have a new learning choice with the opening in 2017 of the Goora Gan Steiner School.

AGNES Water and 1770 are Discovery Coast towns and next year their children can discover more through education choices with the opening of the Goora Gan Steiner School.

It has been on the horizon for a few years and with Gladstone Regional Council giving its approval to move into the Old Community Hall on Springs Rd, the school, with its unique learning philosophy of nurturing head, heart and hands will be a functioning reality next year.

With schools globally, the Steiner education model is about the development of creative, intellectual, imaginative, artistic and practical life skills. There is a focus on what makes each child unique as they discover themselves and their potential.

Goora Gan Steiner School president Melissa Thomson said they were leasing the hall but hoped to have their own building within three years, based on the models of other schools.

Ms Thomson said the school had 12 students in the enrolling process and hoped to have 15 when the 2017 term one started.

She said the Lilly Pilly playgroup, although informally, was Steiner-based and parents were quite supportive. Ms Thomson said this had formed the foundation and showed the need for Steiner-based education.

"It can cater for 35 students in a multi-age setting and be divided into two groups,” she said.

"Most enrolments are for Prep and Year 2 and we have two teachers.

"One has 25 years of teaching experience within Steiner and has been here three months. Our second teacher has over 16 years teaching experience that includes state and Aboriginal communities.

"We have a great committee and community of wonderful parents passionate about holistic education.”

Government funding will be available but the school committee also seeks sponsorship and help with a playground. It runs fundraising events like the Goora Gan Winter Solstice Festival and Spring Fair.

Desks are being made by men's shed groups in Agnes Water and Gladstone.