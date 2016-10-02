Devoted Gladstone volunteer 'stuffed' after carving track

AS THE Ride for Zoey fundraiser was wrapping up for another year, organiser Brad Harris was stuffed.

He'd been on the go for almost two days, making sure everything ran smoothly.

"It's just full on and you don't get any rest," he said.

RIDE FOR ZOEY: With plenty of drinks, food and laughs Jodie and Brad Harris, Hayley and Josh O'Donohue and Paul and Debbie O'Donohue start to unwind after a big weekend. Declan Cooley

For the last six weeks Mr Harris has been travelling from his house in Tannum Sands to his property at Turkey Beach three days a week to prepare the track for about 100 riders who had signed up for the day.

"I've been down here marking out and cutting out the track for the riders," he said.

"I've walked about 50km through the bush with machetes and chainsaws to make the track.

"On Saturday I was up at 5.30am putting up tape and bunting, holding riders briefing and sweeping the track," he said.

But he said that at the end of the day all of his and his wife Jodie's hard work was worth it.

"It's a real family event which you don't see too often around here now," he said.

"All of the money raised goes to things that Zoey needs and would probably miss out on if the community didn't come together…it's really great that people come out and help support something we've started," he said.

Mr Harris decided to start Ride for Zoey after a motorbike trip to Murphy Creek and he said that if it wasn't for that trip, nothing ever would have happened.

"What we do works and you can see it in how people embrace it," he said.

"Everybody in town is doing it tough and with nobody in town that offers the services Zoey needs anything we can do to help goes along way for Hayley and Josh."

