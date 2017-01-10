'Devastating': Agnes community shocked by fatal plane crash

THE Agnes Water community has been shaken by tragedy after this morning's fatal plane crash.

At 10.45am this morning a light plane on a tourist trip crashed on Middle Island.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has taken two people involved in this morning's plane crash to the Rockhampton Hospital and one to Bundaberg Hospital.

One woman is dead and three other people are in hospital at Rockhampton and Bundaberg.

1770 Marina café owner Ruth Geck said the whole town was shocked and saddened.

Locals devastated by tragic plane crash : Agnes Water local Ruth Geck says the community has been left shattered from today's fatal plane crash.

Her brother, and owner of the 1770 LARC, drove emergency services to the scene in his amphibious boat.

"All the locals feel it, we all feel remorse for everyone involved," she said.

"It's very devastating circumstances.

"It's such a close knit community and we find everyone seems to know a little bit of what's going on, everyone's upset."

Emergency services had to access the crash via rescue aircrafts and the LARC.

Fatal plane crash at Agnes Water : Vision submitted by RACQ Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter from today's fatal plane crash at Middle Island with audio from Queensland Ambulance Service communications centre manager Mindy Thomas.

However, it wasn't easy, with tidal changes restricting access. Part of the island is only accessible during low tide.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after 1pm, more than two hours after the crash.

Ambulance officers were able to access the crash earlier via emergency helicopters.

It's not the first time the central Queensland tourism hot spot has been marred by tragedy.

Last year a Lady Musgrave cruise ship exploded and sunk during a trip to the Great Barrier Reef island.