32°
News

Local pilot in hospital, investigation underway after fatal plane crash

Tegan Annett
| 11th Jan 2017 6:45 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS supposed to be a day of holiday fun, taking in the sights from the sky, but it ended in tragedy after a plane operated by 1770 Castaway slammed into a beach at Middle Island, killing one and injuring three others.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s and visiting on holidays from the United Kingdom, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services tried to resuscitate the young woman for an hour.

HORROR CRASH: Experienced pilot Les Woodall was seriously injured todays plane crash at Middle Island.
HORROR CRASH: Experienced pilot Les Woodall was seriously injured todays plane crash at Middle Island. Facebook

The remote location of the crash made it difficult for emergency services to access the site and shortly after 10.30am, rescue helicopters were called in.

A lifeguard on duty at Agnes Water was one of the first to respond yesterday and headed out to the crash site on a jet ski, before 1770 LARC operator Neil Mergard took emergency services to the crash site.

>> 'Incredible': Rescuers amazed anyone survived horror plane crash

>> Investigation launched into fatal plane crash

RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter air crewman Dave Patterson said the first thing he saw was three people undergoing medical treatment from Queensland Ambulance Service.

"Approaching the beach area it was very visible a light aircraft had crashed into the beach and was in a very bad state of disrepair," he said.

"It was amazing anybody walked away from it, to tell you the truth.

"The aircraft, once it hit the beach, rolled up and destroyed a lot of the cabin area so the fact there were survivors was incredible."

Owner of 1770 Castaway, Bruce Rhoades, was in the air when the plane crashed and was the first person to call in rescue crews.

TERRIBLE: This crash at Middle Island left a woman dead. INSET: Injured pilot, Les Woodall.
TERRIBLE: This crash at Middle Island left a woman dead. INSET: Injured pilot, Les Woodall. RACQ

 

As a result of the crash, two people, a 29-year-old woman with suspected head injuries and a possible fractured lower leg was airlifted in a serious condition, and a 13-year-old boy with a possible fractured lower limb was taken in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Les Woodall, 62, was flying the plane that crashed and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but non-life threatening condition.

It's understood the family of the injured 13-year-old boy had to watch on from the other aircraft as the plane crashed into the sand.

In a statement the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it had deployed two investigators, specialising in aircraft engineering and operations, to the crash site.

"While on site, the investigators will survey the site, examine the wreckage, talk to witnesses and review aircraft and pilot documentation," they said. "They are expected to be on-site for three days."

Acting Gladstone Police Inspector Jane Healy said the remote location of the crash site made it hard for police to get access to the plane. "During low tide vehicles could get in, but then they had to leave quickly," she said.

Rockhampton Forensic Crash Unit and Criminal Investigation Branch officers will investigate with relevant authorities.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  agnes water hospital plane crash tourism

'Incredible': Rescuers amazed anyone survived horror plane crash

'Incredible': Rescuers amazed anyone survived horror plane...

THE rescue helicopter pilot who flew in to assist with the light airplane crash at Middle Island today said he was “amazed” anybody survived.

Mum supervised son smoking weed, tested it for 'safety'

Synthetic drug use for medicinal purposes is becoming more prominent. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

SHE wanted to make sure her 15-year-old's marijuana was "safe".

Local pilot in hospital, investigation underway after fatal plane crash

HORROR CRASH: Experienced pilot Les Woodall was seriously injured todays plane crash at Middle Island.

Investigation launched into fatal plane crash.

'Critical': Smelter negotiates for competitive power deal

Boyne Smelters Ltd, the aluminium smelter on Boyne Island, as seen from an aerial taken December 2014. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

BSL needs a competitive power deal to remain competitive globally.

Local Partners

'Greatest gift': Young taipan victim enjoys time with parents

AGNES Water parents Brittany Cervantes and Giles Campbell were reminded just how sweet the simple things in life are.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

In November 2016, Australia will legalise medicinal cannabis.

Families reliant on the drug are still unsure of their futures.

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Summer SUNfest kicks off

SunFest Lazer shoot-out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 11, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tickets for SUNfest are selling fast, so get in quickly.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

MOVIE REVIEW: Collateral Beauty is a mess of a film

MOVIE REVIEW: Collateral Beauty is a mess of a film

STAR-studded, yet misguided drama is a forgettable holiday movie.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' causes of death confirmed

Yet more tests will still be done

Kim Kardashian will have to watch video of alleged robbers

16 people have been arrested in connection with the robbery

MOVIE REVIEW: The Edge of Seventeen

Hailee Steinfeld and Haley Lu Richardson in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

COMING-of-age comedy perfectly captures the teenage struggle.

Viola Davis: Meryl Streep warned me about her speech

Streep warned Viola Davis about her Golden Globes speech

SPOTTED: Dance Moms stars share Whitsundays snaps

Dance Moms star and Sia's video clip dancer Maddie Ziegler and her sister Mackenzie share their holiday snaps at Hamilton Island, Whitsundays.

Dance Moms stars Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler share their photos.

J.J. Abrams: Carrie Fisher tribute was 'beautiful'

J.J. Abrams gushed about the late Carrie Fisher

EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL LOCATION

8 Trinity Place, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 2 Expression of...

A private pocket of stunning, top end of the market homes, all boasting stunning views of the harbour entrance and surrounding district. Number 8 Trinity Place...

SUPERB PROPERTY WITH AMPLE PARKING

40 Agnes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 6 $365,000

A renovated Queenslander, high set home would be ideal for the growing family. With upstairs boasting quality carpets in the bedrooms and living and sitting rooms...

Executive living in one of the best locations in Gladstone!

11 Grasstree Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $699,000

Built by local builder Tenheggler Homes to showcase the best fittings and fixtures on offer. This magnificent home has everything you could dream of and more. It...

RECEIVERS&#39; SALE FIVE BEDROOM HOME IN RIVER RANCH

11 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

House 5 2 2 Receivers' Sale

Five bedroom dwelling on 9.9 acres (approx) of land Lot 77 on RP611759 Featuring: *Timber kitchen with butler's pantry *Formal and informal living, plus separate...

Rare Park Side Villa

22 Wedgetail Road, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 22 Wedgetail Dr, Clinton For Sale. This fantastic park side modern 3 bedroom villa is sure to please and...

NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

5 Lady Elliot Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 3 Auction 9th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to introduce 5 Lady Elliot Court to the market! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this low set brick home has to...

Calling All Investors!!

Unit 6/21 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $89,000

If you have been on the lookout for a great investment in a prime location this is it! Located in walking distance to both primary and high schools and the major...

Looking For The Ultimate Affordable Sea Change..?

4 Marine Avenue, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 1 2 Offers Around...

If you have been waiting for the ultimate opportunity to arise to secure a Beach House in Tannum Sands most sought after area then I think this may be what you...

Kick Off the New Year in your New Family Home!!

32 Bottlebrush Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

I am proud to bring to the market this family friendly, lowset brick home located in the popular suburb of Kirkwood. This home is situated on a 657m2 block and...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Gladstone's dreamy $2.5M home for sale

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million, Inset: A peak inside, for a full gallery head to our website.

The four bedroom, three bathroom is offered fully furnished

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Agnes Water - Address available on request

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!