Local pilot in hospital, investigation underway after fatal plane crash

IT WAS supposed to be a day of holiday fun, taking in the sights from the sky, but it ended in tragedy after a plane operated by 1770 Castaway slammed into a beach at Middle Island, killing one and injuring three others.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s and visiting on holidays from the United Kingdom, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services tried to resuscitate the young woman for an hour.

HORROR CRASH: Experienced pilot Les Woodall was seriously injured todays plane crash at Middle Island. Facebook

The remote location of the crash made it difficult for emergency services to access the site and shortly after 10.30am, rescue helicopters were called in.

A lifeguard on duty at Agnes Water was one of the first to respond yesterday and headed out to the crash site on a jet ski, before 1770 LARC operator Neil Mergard took emergency services to the crash site.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter air crewman Dave Patterson said the first thing he saw was three people undergoing medical treatment from Queensland Ambulance Service.

"Approaching the beach area it was very visible a light aircraft had crashed into the beach and was in a very bad state of disrepair," he said.

"It was amazing anybody walked away from it, to tell you the truth.

"The aircraft, once it hit the beach, rolled up and destroyed a lot of the cabin area so the fact there were survivors was incredible."

Owner of 1770 Castaway, Bruce Rhoades, was in the air when the plane crashed and was the first person to call in rescue crews.

TERRIBLE: This crash at Middle Island left a woman dead. INSET: Injured pilot, Les Woodall. RACQ

As a result of the crash, two people, a 29-year-old woman with suspected head injuries and a possible fractured lower leg was airlifted in a serious condition, and a 13-year-old boy with a possible fractured lower limb was taken in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Les Woodall, 62, was flying the plane that crashed and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but non-life threatening condition.

It's understood the family of the injured 13-year-old boy had to watch on from the other aircraft as the plane crashed into the sand.

In a statement the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it had deployed two investigators, specialising in aircraft engineering and operations, to the crash site.

"While on site, the investigators will survey the site, examine the wreckage, talk to witnesses and review aircraft and pilot documentation," they said. "They are expected to be on-site for three days."

Acting Gladstone Police Inspector Jane Healy said the remote location of the crash site made it hard for police to get access to the plane. "During low tide vehicles could get in, but then they had to leave quickly," she said.

Rockhampton Forensic Crash Unit and Criminal Investigation Branch officers will investigate with relevant authorities.