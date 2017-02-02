'Desperate': Study tick needed for $300m project with 2100 jobs

THE feasibility study that's standing in the way of the $300 million Rookwood Weir project was unveiled to politicians and stakeholders yesterday.

The study, which is in the hands of Building Queensland was presented to central Queensland mayors and stakeholders, including Gladstone Area Water Board's Jim Grayson for feedback.

The presentation comes a day after a petition was launched by Federal Government politicians, urging the State Government to commit millions of dollars in funding for the water security project, which could create 2100 jobs.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Capricornia's Michelle Landry said the State Government was unnecessarily "stalling and delaying" the project.

"The petition is aimed at highlighting Labor's failure to sign off on the project, denying thousands of jobs to Central Queenslanders," the two MPs said.

A petition has been launched calling for the State Government to help fund the Rookwood Weir project. Tegan Annett

But Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said it wasn't as simple as the LNP politicians led on. Mr Butcher said the feasibility study, which was funded by the State Government with $2 million, needed to be approved first.

"Two desperate LNG federal members (are) trying to mislead the electorate in funding a dam that has no full business case," he said.

"The State Government is assessing the dam's viability and is committed to see if this is suitable."

The business case includes the scope of work, an options analysis, commercial framework, water demand assessments, consultation with key stakeholders, a detailed analysis of the costs, benefits and risks of the project and recommendations for the future of the project.

Gladstone's mayor Matt Burnett was invited to see the business case, but could not attend.

Rockhampton state member Bill Byrne also defended his support for the job-creating project, saying the business case needed to be approved first.

"This is a project recommended to the Turnbull Government by the Palaszczuk Government and it was always the case that, before investing hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer funds, a thorough business case would be required," he said.

"It is irresponsible for any politicians to demand that the state and federal governments should fund such a project without a thorough independent study."