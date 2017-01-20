Department says council does not have to disclose terms of CEO's resignation

THE Department of Infrastructure Local Government and Planning has confirmed Gladstone Regional Council does not have to disclose the terms of chief executive officer Stuart Rande's resignation.

After Mr Randle resigned suddenly on Monday, questions were raised about why.

A Department of Infrastructure Local Government and Planning spokesperson said the decision regarding the ongoing tenure of a chief executive officer is a matter solely for council to determine, by resolution.

"Matters regarding the employment conditions of staff are confidential to council,” they said.

"The Local Government Act 2009 does not require a council to consult with the public on the employment of its chief executive officer.”

According to the The Local Government Act 2009, the council is not required to disclose this information, nor does it prevent a council entering into an agreement with a terminating employee to keep the information confidential.

Typically, a council would resolve to go into a closed session to discuss employment matters. When that occurs, council would go into closed session, with any ultimate resolution being made back out in an open session.