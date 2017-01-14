Delicious food craze taking over Gladstone eateries

You can now get loaded shakes in Agnes Water, at Holidays cafe

Chocolate brownie, caramelised banana and whipped cream all loaded on top of a creamy banana milkshake, makes for the perfect treat on a hot summers day.

Loaded milkshakes have become an internet senstation, mostly on Instragram, and have finally started to pick up in the Gladstone region, with a handful of restaurants and cafe's trying out recipes.

More recently, Agnes Water's Holidays Cafe picked up on the trend, with their latest flavour called "Banoffee".

Topping regular shakes with cream, ice cream, chocolates, candy and other sweet treats made its way to Australia this year, with funky cafes in capital cities creating their own loaded shakes.

Calliope's The Empty Plate owner Kylie Reynolds said she was inspired by cafes in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Owner Jeremy Hastings said the messier they were the better.

After taste testing several flavours, Mr Hastings said they settled with the three flavours, featuring a caramel, strawberry or chocolate base.

Loaded shakes in the making: The Dock's Jeremy Hastings shows The Observer how their loaded shakes are made.

"My favourite is the cookie monster," he said."When we make them we hide stuff in them, so there's more in them than what's in the photo."

Mr Hastings said there were hidden surprises in the cream.

"When we were making them we were thinking about what we could do to make them and they got crazier and crazier," he said. "They're just like a massive meal."

Mr Hastings said the loaded shakes had make quite an impression on social media with more than 7000 people viewing the post on The Dock's Facebook.