'Deep gash': Boyne man's alleged head stabbing

A GLADSTONE man is recovering after allegedly being slashed in the head by a knife.

Police say the 22-year-old man received lacerations and a deep gash to his head during an incident on Saturday night. An artery is believed to have been cut.

Police were called to a Boyne Crescent house in West Gladstone at 6.40pm on October 22.

A man, 23, who is known to the injured man, has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He was given bail and will appear before a Gladstone court in late November.