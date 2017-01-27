32°
'Deceitful behaviour': Dodgy Gladstone property manager banned

Declan Cooley
| 27th Jan 2017 11:38 AM

A FORMER Gladstone property manager's reputation has been tossed in the mud after she was caught out using fake accreditation to manage 38 properties.

Michelle Ann Breytenbach, a property manager for Alto Townhouses in Gladstone, fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday after she was stung in an investigation carried out by the Office of Fair Trading.

FINED AND BANNED: Former property agent Michelle Ann Breytenbach fronted court on Wednesday
FINED AND BANNED: Former property agent Michelle Ann Breytenbach fronted court on Wednesday Luka Kauzlaric

In what began as a routine compliance check, it was eventually revealed Breytenbach had used a "fake real estate salesperson certificate" to manage 38 properties in Gladstone between March 2 and June 6 2016.

The OFT investigation found that Breytenbach had "deliberately altered" the expiry date on her certificate and "acted unlicensed".

"Breytenbach supplid OFT inspectors with a real estate salesperson certificate showing an expiry date of August 1 2016," an OFT statement read.

"The expiry was double checked against data from the OFT's internal systems, which showed her true licence expiry date to be August 1 2015."

"The OFT's investigation commenced following a proactive compliance check, where Breytenbach was asked to present her real estate salesperson certificate."

The court considered Breytenbach's "intentionally deceitful behaviour" and "lack of cooperation" during the investigation when handing down its decision, according to the OFT statement.

Breytenbach was ordered to pay $4207 and was banned from working in the real estate industry for three years.

OFT executive director Brian Bauer said the purpose of agents and managers having up to date accreditation was simply a measure to "protect consumers".

"Those working in the industry must be licensed in accordance with the law, and (the) result is a testament to the fact this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated," he said.

Ray White principal John Fieldus said investigators from OFT usually turned up without notice and "act upon a complaint".

"We deal with millions of dollars of other people's money and it needs to be dealt with in a proper way...there needs to be accountability," he said.

"You can't have someone off the street doing it but I don't think (this incident) paints a bad picture of agents in Gladstone but maybe puts them on notice to lift the bar.

"It can bring some negativity but it also educates the public and lets them know agents need licenses."

Alto Townhouses was contacted.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  court gladstonecourt real estate

