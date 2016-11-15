30°
Debate over funding for Boyne Tannum Hookup

Chris Lees | 15th Nov 2016 1:51 PM
Action from this year's Hookup event
Action from this year's Hookup event Mike Richards GLA010516HOOK

THERE was heated debate in council about whether one of Gladstone's signature events should get more funding.

The Major Events Advisory Panel recommended Gladstone Regional Council give the Boyne Tannum Hookup Association, $9000 for their annual event.

This is is $6000 less than last year, and the group asked for $48,000.

Councillor Chris Trevor put forward a separate motion to give the event $15,000.

"What I wanted to see was a continuation of the support that we provided in the past for the Hookup,” he said.

"I thought the $9000 was not enough, given the amount of economic stimulus it provides for the community.”

During the debate at yesterday's council meeting, Cr Trevor said he believed it was "a slap in the face to offer them $9000”.

The reason only $9000 was recommended initially was because one of the condition's of the last grant was to have money leftover for the next event.

”You don't strengthen the weak by punishing the strong,” Cr Trevor said.

During the meeting, Cr Cindi Bush, who chairs the advisory panel said it was not an easy decision to recommend a grant of $9000 but it was all about making these events sustainable.

"It was not in any form a punishment, I take offence to that,” she said.

Cr Trevor said the event created millions of dollars of economic income for the region.

"International visitors come from all over the world to compete at this event,” he said.

Local Partners

